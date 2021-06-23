Molly Mehling has already established a love of reading. At just 5-years-old she loves to read all books, but especially ones about dinosaurs and unicorns. Her parents, Roy and Brenda Mehling, credit the efforts of many who helped to foster her love of reading — including her preschool teacher, the librarians, and friends and family who purchased books or sat and read with her.
To encourage a love of reading in children, the Sidney-Richland County Library is promoting “1,000 Books before Kindergarten”, a nationwide program that encourages parents and caregivers to read aloud with their children every day. Research continually shows that children who are read aloud to every day before kindergarten will have higher scores and more success when they begin school. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and learning.
The theme of the Sidney-Richland County Library program is “The Magic of Reading.” Children receive a small prize at each 100-level milestone and at the end of the program participants earn a certificate and t-shirt for successful completion. This program is free to children ages 0-4 and their families. Stop by the library to sign up today.