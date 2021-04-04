Sidney Run Club has resumed meeting once a week and the club is welcoming other members of the community to join.
Sidney Run Club was started a few years ago but due to Covid-19 was unable to meet for the last year. They are now back at it this spring and meeting every Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
The Sidney club is about maintaining fitness while also socializing in our community and supporting the community businesses. Each Thursday they meet at a local business around town, participate in at least one mile of exercise and meet back up at the business to socialize with members of Run Club.
Viola Anderson, president of Sidney Run Club, says “It is important to remember that we are named Run Club but everyone is welcome. People often believe that you must be a runner but that is not true. We include walkers as well but we just ask you to go at least one mile.”
The club is not exclusively for adults. Families are welcome to join Sidney Run Club as it is an excellent way to get out in the community and get exercising as a family.
The Sidney Run Club also includes perks in getting out and becoming athletic with others in the community. After fifteen runs or walks, a member will receive a shirt and after fifty the member will get a very nice custom jacket featuring the Sidney Run Club.
The perks do not stop at a shirt or jacket. Joining the run club has several benefits for its members.
A few of the benefits include creating lasting friendships, exploring the community, honest advice and motivation, and support through a fitness journey.
The Sidney Run Club also hosts a run every fall and raises donations for the community.
A few years ago, they held a run which supported the organization Out of the Darkness, a suicide prevention program.
Their Facebook page can be found at Run the World- Sidney Run Club. The Facebook page is updated with the locations of the weekly meet-ups as well as other information about the group.
Anyone who is looking into getting out into the community, making lasting friendships, and improving their physical fitness should consider joining Sidney Run Club.