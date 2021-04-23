Sidney Health Center announces the following area births
• Lennon Jo Roth was born on March 29, 2021, to parents Kaila and Tanner Roth of Sidney. She weighed 8 pounds and 7.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Kimberly and Thomas Dally and her paternal grandparents are Patricia Hurst and Corrie Roth.
• Easton Don Rohner was born on March 23, 2021, to parents Shania and James Rohner of Sidney. He weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Randy and Carla Bell and his paternal grandparents are Terrance and Nichole Rohner.
• Milena Rayne Schumacher was born on March 19, 2021, to parents Kayla and David Schumacher of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 0.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Scott Lester and Karen Lester and her paternal grandparents are Linda Hand and Vic Schumacher. She joins brother Evyn.
• Wesley Soren Inscore was born on March 18, 2021, to parents Shayla Swallers and Wesley Inscore of Plentywood. He weighed 7 pounds and 6.6 ounces. His maternal grandfather is Douglas Swallers and his paternal grandparents are Leona and Mike Davis.
• Jaxson Allen Logan Perez was born on March 16, 2021, to parents Savannah Asay and Chris Perez of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds and 11.2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Dee Asay and Scott Asay and his paternal grandparents are Cindy Perez and Martin Perez. He joins brother Theodor.
• Vaida Paige Hamilton was born on March 16, 2021, to parents Kylee Bushman and Deion Hamilton of Wolf Point. She weighed 8 pounds and 4.8 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Steve and Patricia Bushman and her paternal grandparents are Dewayne Hamilton and Nikki Solberg. She joins sister Laila Luan and brother Benson Luan.
• Braven JoLynn Grant was born on March 11, 2021, to parents Tasha and Levi Grant of Wolf Point. She weighed 7 pounds and 5.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Dawna and Jr. Rasmusan and her paternal grandparents are Dale and Kay Grant and Patti Grant.
• Thomas Townes Winters was born on March 7, 2021, to parents Laura and Grant Winters of Savage. He weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Bill and Carol Struckman and his paternal grandmother is Susan Winters. He joins brother Benson Brooks.
• Jorgen Keith Christensen was born on March 6, 2021, to parents Rhea and Wes Christensen of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 4.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Dan Mocko and Beth Redlin and his paternal grandparents are Dave and Sandy Christensen. He joins sister Molly.
• Huck Rifton Kuylen was born on March 5, 2021, to parents Tori Happel and Lance Kuylen of Savage. He weighed 7 pounds and 13.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Roberta Howe and Marlyn Norte and his paternal grandfather is Phil Kuylen. He joins sister Eva and brother Liam.
• Anders Allen Irigoin was born on March 4, 2021, to parents Shaleigh and Tyler Irigoin of Brockton. He weighed 8 pounds and 7.6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Lester Straub and Sharon Tronstad and his paternal grandparents are Michael and Mary Irigon. He joins sister Brekkyn and brothers Briggs and Harrison.
• Hehaka Spirit RunsThrough was born on March 2, 2021, to parents Carrie Rouillard/Campbell and Sacred Rain RunsThrough of Wolf Point. He weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Henry and Carol Isle and his paternal grandparents are the late Doug and Lisa RunsThrough/Dubray. He joins sister Creation Siouxrose and brothers Sacred Mystery, Wakiyah Leo, and Killian William.
• Embri Veronica-Ann Nadaskay was born on March 2, 2021, to parents Kama Urton and Theodore Nadaskay of Circle. She weighed 5 pounds and 14.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are John and DeeAnn Urton and her paternal grandparents are Jim and Cindy Nadaskay.