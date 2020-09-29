A website has ranked Sidney as the third-best city in Montana to settle down in after retirement.
According to SmartAsset, Sidney is one of the most tax-friendly places in Montana for retirees, only behind Livingston, which was ranked first, and Whitefish, which was ranked second.
Sidney's overall retirement tax friendliness index was 40.02, which is just barely behind second-place Whitefish's 40.06 rating. Livingston's index was pegged at 40.16.
To determine the most tax-friendly places for retirees, SmartAsset analyzed how the tax policies of each city would impact a theoretical retiree with an annual income of $50,000.
Our analysis assumes a retiree receiving $15,000 from Social Security benefits, $10,000 from a private pension, $10,000 in wages and $15,000 from a retirement savings account like a 401(k) or IRA.
To calculate the expected income tax this person would pay in each location, the website applied the relevant deductions and exemptions. This included the standard deduction, personal exemption and deductions for each specific type of retirement income.
SmartAsset then calculated how much this person would pay in income tax at federal, state, county and local levels.
SmartAsset calculated the effective property tax rate by dividing median property tax paid by median home value for each city.
In order to determine sales tax burden, SmartAsset estimated that 35% of take-home (after-tax) pay is spent on taxable goods. They then multiplied the average sales tax rate for a city by the household income after subtracting income tax. This product is then multiplied by 35% to estimate the sales tax paid.
For fuel taxes, SmartAsset first distributed statewide vehicle miles traveled to the city level using the number of vehicles in each county. After that, they calculated miles driven per capita in each city. Using the nationwide average fuel economy, SmartAsset calculated the average gallons of gas used per capita in each city and multiplied that by the fuel tax.
For each city SmartAsset determined whether or not Social Security income was taxable.
Finally, they created an overall index weighted to best capture the taxes that most affect retirees. The income tax category made up 40% of the index, property taxes accounted for 30%, sales taxes 20% and fuel taxes 10%.
Sidney's overall retirement tax friendliness index was 40.02, which is just barely behind second-place Whitefish's 40.06 rating. Livingston's index was pegged at 40.16.
Rounding out the top 10 most tax friendly places in Montana for retirees, Bozeman was ranked fourth, Orchard Homes fifth, Evergreen sixth, Helena Valley West Central seventh, Laurel eighth, Anaconda-Deer Lodge ninth and Great Falls 10th.