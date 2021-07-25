SPINACH KALE DIP

This spinach dip makes use of some of summer's bounty, the super-nutritious green veggies spinach and kale, along with carrots and bell peppers. 

  • 16 oz. fat-free plain Greek yogurt
  • 3 Tbsp. light mayonnaise
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp. dill
  • 1 c. kale, finely chopped
  • 1 c. spinach, finely chopped
  • 1/3 c. bell pepper, minced
  • 1/3 c. carrot, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Add yogurt, mayonnaise and seasonings to a bowl and mix. Add chopped vegetables and stir to combine. Chill for two hours to allow the flavors to meld. Serve with crackers or chips.

Makes 14 servings. Each 1/4-cup serving has 35 calories, 1 gram (g) fat, 4 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber and 40 milligrams sodium.

