- 16 oz. fat-free plain Greek yogurt
- 3 Tbsp. light mayonnaise
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. dill
- 1 c. kale, finely chopped
- 1 c. spinach, finely chopped
- 1/3 c. bell pepper, minced
- 1/3 c. carrot, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Add yogurt, mayonnaise and seasonings to a bowl and mix. Add chopped vegetables and stir to combine. Chill for two hours to allow the flavors to meld. Serve with crackers or chips.
Makes 14 servings. Each 1/4-cup serving has 35 calories, 1 gram (g) fat, 4 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber and 40 milligrams sodium.