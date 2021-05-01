Summer Art Camps start in June at the Mondak Cultural Center. Classses are available in four age groups and there will be two separate sessions for each group.
- Ages 10+: June 8-11, 9 a.m.-noon; July 13-16, 9 a.m.-noon, $75 each
- Ages 8 -10 - June 15-18, 9 a.m.-noon; July 20-23, 9 a.m.-noon, $75 each
- Ages 6 -8 - June 22-25, 9 a.m.-noon; July 27-30, 9 a.m.-noon, $75 each
- Ages 4 -6 - June 29-July 2, 10 a.m.-noon; Aug. 10-13, 10 a.m.-noon, $50 each
- Ages 2 -4 - July 6-9, 10 a.m.-noon; Aug. 17-20, 10 a.m.-noon, $50 each
Participants will complete a variety of art projects and enhance their creativity and skills Camps include an art show on Friday from 6-7 p.m. (open to family and friends of the students) featuring artwork from camp.
For more information or to register, call 406-433-3500. Space is limited.
Camps will be socially distanced and follow CDC guidelines.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.