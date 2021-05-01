ART CLASS CLIP ART

Summer Art Camps start in June at the Mondak Cultural Center. Classses are available in four age groups and there will be two separate sessions for each group.

  • Ages 10+: June 8-11, 9 a.m.-noon; July 13-16, 9 a.m.-noon, $75 each
  • Ages 8 -10 - June 15-18, 9 a.m.-noon; July 20-23, 9 a.m.-noon, $75 each
  • Ages 6 -8 - June 22-25, 9 a.m.-noon; July 27-30, 9 a.m.-noon, $75 each
  • Ages 4 -6 - June 29-July 2, 10 a.m.-noon; Aug. 10-13, 10 a.m.-noon, $50 each
  • Ages 2 -4 - July 6-9, 10 a.m.-noon; Aug. 17-20, 10 a.m.-noon, $50 each

Participants will complete a variety of art projects and enhance their creativity and skills Camps include an art show on Friday from 6-7 p.m. (open to family and friends of the students) featuring artwork from camp.

For more information or to register, call 406-433-3500. Space is limited.

Camps will be socially distanced and follow CDC guidelines.

The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.

