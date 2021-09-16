Swedish Potato Dumplings (Kroppkakor)

Fry side/salt pork until crisp. Cool and drain on a paper towel. With a food processor, grate raw potatoes. Pour off water that accumulates. Mix grated potatoes, salt, baking powder and flour. Mixture will be similar to a bread-like dough but sticky. Wet hands and roll a handful of mixture into a ball (approximately the size of a small orange). Create a pit in the ball of dough and fill with a small spoonful of fried pork. Close and seal the opening and reform into a ball.
Drop the balls into a large pot of boiling, salted water so the dumplings are covered. Lower heat to a slow boil. Cook uncovered for about 45 minutes. Depending on the size of the dumpling, cooking may take anywhere from 30 minutes for smaller dumplings to 60 minutes for larger ones. As they cook, move the dumplings so they don’t stick to the bottom. They will float up as they cook. Once they float, cook for another 10 minutes. Remove dumplings with a slotted spoon. Serve with the fried side/salt pork and cranberries, and pour cream over the dumpling.
If there are leftovers, we cube them and reheat them in a frying pan, and then serve with lots of cream poured over them.
Makes 18 servings. Without cream or butter, each serving has 210 calories, 1.5 g fat, 1.5 g protein, 41 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber and 480 mg sodium.