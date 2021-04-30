The 42nd Annual Custer County Juried Exhibit Traveling Collection will be at the MonDak Heritage Center May 1-28.
Thanks to the support of Stockman Bank, Miles City, and The William & Lorene Nefsy Foundation and exhibited by arrangement with WaterWorks Art Museum in Miles City, “Unbridled Happiness” will be on display until the end of May.
Karan Charles was the juror for the 42nd Juried Exhibition. Mrs. Charles was born and raised in Miles City, Montana, and has been painting for most of her adult life. She has submitted works to numerous juried art shows throughout Montana, and knows the trials and tribulations that come with those submissions. She combines studio and plein air sessions to create images that explore the effects of light and color in scenes
depicting landscapes, old buildings, wildlife, flowers, and dramatic sunrises, sunsets, and cloud formations.
Karan says she was “humbled and honored to be asked to be a juror for this show, and was amazed to see the contrast between the submitted works viewed as electronic images and subsequently hung as selected images in the show. I am simply overwhelmed by the talent and passion exhibited by all the people who submitted
work for consideration in this year’s juried art show.”
The exhibition this year features a wide variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, digital painting, ink drawings, encaustic, and photogram. The artists worked on portraying what brings them great joy in this world. There are 17 works of art from artists all displaying an exceptional diversity of style, characteristics, and perspectives.
The artists in this year’s juried show come from all over the United States as well as from the Big Sky Country. Eastern Montana based artists include Staci Ketchum, Catherine Kimball, Vida Landa, Linda Parks, Stan Wheeler, and Carolyn Zimmerman. Also from Montana are Gavin Herzog, Bozeman, Pam Little, Hamilton and Kate Settle-Ruland, Broadus. Exhibitors from elsewhere in the United States are Tiantian Ma,
Elmhurst, New York, Paul M Murray, Jamestown, Rhode Island, Brian Paulsen, Grand Forks, North Dakota and Regina Quinn, Gilboa, New York.
The MonDak Heritage Center is located at 120 3rd Ave. SE in Sidney and is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday’s from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.