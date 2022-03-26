The greed and deceit of cigarette manufacturers is hardly breaking news, but Richland County Tobacco Prevention Specialist, Jacklyn Damm has recently been enlightening Middle School students with some of those very facts. Why this story now? With the Richland County Youth Risk Behavior Survey showing that 55% of High School students and 26 % of Middle School students are currently vaping, it’s time to tell them the real truth behind Big Tobaccos marketing tactics and the ongoing deception that has led to them. 1300 people die every day in the US due to a tobacco related illness and Big Tobacco targets youth as their tobacco replacement users.
In 1980 tobacco company, Phillip Morris hired research scientist Dr. Victor DeNoble to
find a way to make cigarettes so they wouldn’t cause heart disease because dead people don’t buy cigarettes. During his research, he and his colleagues discovered the rats were addicted to nicotine. The research was set up so the rats could press a lever and self-administer nicotine. They further discovered the tobacco company was
adding a product to the cigarettes called acetaldehyde, which the rats were also addicted to.
The report Dr. DeNoble presented to Phillip Morris was the rats pushed the lever 120
times a day to receive nicotine, 240 times a day to receive acetaldehyde and when
offered nicotine and acetaldehyde together, they pressed the lever 540 times a day.
After reporting these findings in writing to the tobacco company, Dr. DeNoble and his
colleagues were ordered to kill their rats, close their lab and were fired from their
positions. They had signed a non-disclosure agreement so they couldn’t share their
findings with anyone.
In 1994 a whistle blower released the information which reached the press and was
soon in the middle of a Congressional Hearing with four of the largest tobacco
companies all denying under oath, their products were addictive. After much
persuasion, they released Dr. DeNoble from his gag order and the truth finally came
out.
In 1998 the Master Settlement Agreement was reached with the four largest cigarette
manufactures in the United States. In the largest civil litigation settlement in U.S. history,
the states and territories scored a victory that resulted in the tobacco companies paying
the states and territories billions of dollars in yearly installments forever. The money
serves as compensation for taxpayer money that has been spent in connection with
tobacco-related diseases, loss to local economies as well as tobacco prevention and
many other programs. In 2009, President Obama signed the “Family Smoking &
Tobacco Control Act” which gave the FDA the ability to regulate tobacco. It has been 12
years since this went into effect and yet tobacco use is still the leading cause of
preventable death in our country.
Switching to current tobacco issues, Jacklyn explains to students the dangers of vaping
and its damage to the body, emphasizing the impact on adolescent brain development.
And just how do young people find and begin using such products? Jacklyn discusses
Big Tobacco’s marketing plan to target youth, especially with point-of-sale marketing of
vapes and many other forms of tobacco, building appeal via candy-flavored products
and colorful displays.
Hopefully with the knowledge of Big Tobacco’s history of telling lies, stretching the truth
and finding loopholes in FDA guidelines, our youth will recognize they are being
targeted and lied to, especially about electronic cigarettes, better known as vaping.
Vaping is just as harmful, if not more so as any other form of tobacco. Youth are
attracted to their techy use, colorful packaging, and candy flavors. The long term effects
of vaping are not yet known, which also makes our youth Big Tobacco’s guinea pigs.
And that second hand smoke coming out of a vape is not vapor at all but an aerosol
with many cancer causing chemicals.
Isn’t’ it time we started saying no to Big Tobacco and yes to the future good health of
our youth. Do the research. Get mad about how vaping is not falling under the same
FDA guidelines as other tobacco products. Talk to your kids about not becoming a
victim to Big Tobacco and the harms of their products. And call Jacklyn at the Richland
County Health Department if you have any questions.
(Addiction Incorporated is a documentary with Dr. Victor DeNoble about the tobacco
companies’ commitment to addicting the human brain and how the world came to know
about it. You can find it on YouTube. And it’s free!)