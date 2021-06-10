Severe thunderstorms swept through the area on Tuesday and two days later the area was dealing with a tornado.
A tornado warning was issued at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday and expired at 4:15 p.m. The area remained under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
Initial calls to the National Weather Service in Glasgow said there were no confirmed tornadoes but Alexis Dynneson posted both a video and a screen shot of a tornado touching down shortly after 5 p.m. between Crane and Sidney east of Highway 16. The tornado appeared to be across the river from her location.
A short time later a photo was provided by Kayla Balducke clearly showing the tornado as it touched down southeast of Sidney.
Sidney Herald's Madina Sult also provided a breathtaking photo of the storm as well.
The Sidney Herald will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.