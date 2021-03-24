The Sidney-Richland County Library has a new way to connect patrons to the world around them. Get unlimited access to the world’s best content with PressReader. Your card will give you access to more than 7,000 of the world’s top newspapers and magazines as soon as they’re available on shelves. No limits on downloads and they are yours to keep forever. Here’s a sample of just a handful of what is available:
The Guardian
Bloomberg Businessweek
Los Angeles Times
Daily Mail
L’Équipe
Der Tagesspiegel
Libération
China Daily
La Razon
You can choose to read the publication in its native language or have it translated to English with the click of a button. The PressReader app is also available on the Apple Store, Google Play Store, or Microsoft Store. Go to www.richland.org/srcl or call 433-1917 for more information.