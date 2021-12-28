Purchase Access

What are the warning signs of a medical emergency?

No two medical emergencies are the same. But the American College of Emergency Physicians notes that the following are some warning signs of a medical emergency:

Bleeding that will not stop

Breathing problem, such as difficulty breathing and shortness of breath

Change in mental status, such as unusual behavior, confusion or difficulty arousing

Chest pain

Choking

Coughing up or vomiting blood

Fainting or loss of consciousness

Feelings of committing suicide or murder

Head or spine injury

Severe or persistent vomiting

Sudden injury due to a motor vehicle accident, burns or smoke inhalation, near drowning, deep or large wound, or other injuries

Sudden, severe pain anywhere in the body

Sudden dizziness, weakness, or change in vision

Swallowing a poisonous substance

Severe abdominal pain or pressure

