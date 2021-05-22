If you are stalked while in the State of Montana, this article will help you understand what stalking is and how to protect yourself.
Stalking is about obsession. It may be motivated by intense feelings towards someone. Those feelings could be an unhealthy attraction or hatred. Stalking behavior involves a series of acts which at first may seem harmless but can quickly escalate into dangerous, even deadly, situations.
In Montana there is a law that makes stalking illegal and holds stalkers accountable.
The Law on Stalking in Montana
Here is a summary of the law on stalking in Montana. You can read the law for yourself at Montana Code Annotated (MCA), § 45-5-220. Stalking. The “§” is a symbol that means section. 45 is the Title number. 5 is the Chapter number. And, 220 is the Section number. A shorter way of writing the law is MCA, 45-5-220.
• Stalking can include following, harassing, and/or intimidating someone in person, by phone, mail, online, or in other ways.
• Stalking is a “course of conduct” or pattern of behavior directed at a victim. Stalking is not a single act.
• The stalker must know that that their actions scare and/or cause the victim substantial emotional distress.
• Evidence that the stalker was told that the victim does not want to be contacted or followed can be used against a stalker in a court case. This is an important part of the law. We will talk more about it in the “What is Actual Notice?” section.
• Stalking does not include constitutionally protected activity. This part can be complicated so talk to a lawyer if you have any questions.
• The prosecutor has the authority to charge someone with a crime for stalking. A prosecutor will base their decision on the strength of the evidence against a stalker and other factors.
• Stalking victims have legal rights throughout a criminal case against their stalker. Learn more about victim rights.
• The sentence for a first offense can be up to 1 year in jail and/or $1,000 fine.
Knowing your rights may help you stay safe. If you have any questions about the law, it’s a good idea to talk to a lawyer. It is also helpful to know that there may be free legal and non-legal help available for victims of stalking.
What You Can Do to Protect Your Safety:
Get help. Call 911 if you are in danger. If you need to leave where you are at look for the nearest police station, fire station, or crowded area if you feel in danger or are being followed.
You are the expert on your safety. The most important thing to know is that you are the expert on how to keep yourself safe. If something doesn’t feel right, go with your instinct.
Try to avoid all personal contact. Treat stalkers as if they are very dangerous and stay away from them. If they confront you, avoid any action or words that might anger them. Don’t get drawn into a discussion. Get away from them as soon as you can safely do so and then contact the police.
Keep personal information about you safe. Tell your friends, family members, and co-workers not to release information about you. Be especially careful with your address and phone numbers.
Remove identification on documents. Remove your home address on personal checks and business cards.
Set up social media restrictions. Most social media platforms have privacy settings that control what people can see about you.
Unfriend anyone who may put you at risk. Your stalker’s friends may not understand how dangerous it is for you, and they could let the stalker use their social media account to check on you. You may need to unfriend people who your stalker is close to so you can protect yourself.
Change your passwords. It’s a good idea to change the passwords to all your email, social media, work accounts and others.
Get a PO Box.
Check out the Address Confidentiality Program.
Consider using a trusted family member or friend’s address. Make sure this is a safe option for both you and them.
Screen your calls. Use Caller ID. Don’t accept calls from unknown or blocked numbers. Keep voicemails and texts the stalker sends you. Contact your phone company and local police about how to best screen your calls and keep copies of any voicemails or texts.
Secure your property and your residence. Keep personal property locked in your desk or locker at work. Keep your vehicle locked when you are in it and when it’s parked. Keep your doors locked, even when you’re home.
Inform people close to you. If you are comfortable doing so, you should let others around you know what’s going on.
Tell people at work. Notify your supervisor and co-workers about your situation. Give them information so they can identify your stalker. Ask that your co-workers notify you if your stalker tries to contact in any way.
Get a Hope Card. A Hope Card is a wallet-sized copy of an Order of Protection with a picture of the person you have it against. It can help others, including law enforcement, quickly identify your stalker.
Be alert and be aware. Be alert for anything unusual left for you at your work or home. Be aware of anyone following you to and from work or home.
Come up with a safety plan. A safety plan is a personalized plan to protect yourself from your stalker.
What is Actual Notice?
The law says that if the stalker has actual notice that the victim does not want to be contacted or followed, that can be used against the stalker in a criminal case. Giving the stalker actual notice can show a court that the stalker knew what they were doing was harassing, threatening, or intimidating the victim. This can help build a criminal case against a stalker.
For your safety, it’s a really good idea to talk to a Crime Victim Advocate and a lawyer if you have any questions about giving notice to a stalker. You can also reach out to your local law enforcement, if you feel comfortable doing so.
Remember you’re not alone. If you’re at the point of gathering evidence in your case, we strongly encourage you to reach out to law enforcement, a Crime Victim Advocate, and/or a lawyer to make sure that you’re gathering evidence correctly and that you are safe doing so.