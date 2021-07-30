Lorraine Jensen Severson, 81, went to be with our Lord on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Lorraine was born in Plentywood to Anker and Dora Jensen, the second of two daughters. She graduated from Plentywood High School in 1957. On June 30, 1957, she married the love of her life, Vernon Severson, and they shared 63 years of marriage together.
They moved to Great Falls in 1964 where they raised their six children. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom until her kids were in school, at which time she became secretary of Faith Lutheran Church and worked there for 19 years.
She was involved in many groups including Home Dem, Lion’s Club, Pinochle Club, and was very active in her church with bible study, circle and care team ministry.
She enjoyed traveling, shopping, camping, playing games and cards with her children and grandchildren, watching professional sports and all her grandchildren’s sports and activities.
As their house was nicknamed “Grand Central Station,” grandma was rarely without a child or grandchild stopping in to say hello, wanting to play a game of cards, wanting to taste what grandma had baked that day, or wanting to share the latest story or accomplishment with her.
Lorraine was an inspiration to so many with her strong faith and amazing attitude as she battled health issues and cancer for so many years. She lived her life by her favorite verse, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13.
Her loved ones who preceded her in death were her husband, Vernon; sister, Ada; and her parents. She is survived by her children: Mike (Kae), Kelly Jackson, Matt (Shelly), Marty (Danita), Mark (Amy) and Karlene (Greg) Schraner; and 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.