Memorial services for Lynn A. Waters, 79, of Richey will be held later in May of 2020, at the Richey Methodist Church, Richey, Mont. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in the Richey Cemetery, Richey, Mont. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Lynn lost his battle with cancer on Thursday evening, April 30, 2020, surrounded by his family at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, Mont.