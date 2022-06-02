The Lower Yellowstone Regional Electric Cooperative held their annual meeting on June 1, 2022 at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney with an option for virtual attendance. The meal and registration began at 5 p.m., with the official business meeting starting at 6 p.m.
The business transacted at the meeting included the reports of officers, trustees, and committees, the report of trustee election, a sit down with guest speaker Chris Christensen, announcement of scholarship recipients, the John Redman Memorial Scholarship Fund and door prize winners.
Attorney Jean Faure took to the stage to announce that the postmaster of Sidney, Mont. certified that the official notice of the annual meeting was deposited in the mail on May 10, 2022. Faure stated that according to their bylaws, there was a quorum to proceed with 119 members present in person.
General Manager Jason Brothen then discussed the unique challenges LYREC faced this year due in part to severe storms and supply chain issues. President Allen Thiessen gave the President’s Report, discussing the assets of the cooperative. Their audit was completed by Brenner and Averett. According to his report, the total assets of the company are over $85 million, long term debt is $33.8 million, and the margins in 2021 were at $2.6 million. Lower Yellowstone is paying out $945,000 in capital credits and will reassess financials later this year to determine if they can further retire capital credits.
Guest speaker Chris Christensen was present for a conversation with Allen Thiessen and Jason Brothen. Christensen is the current President of the National Rural Electric Cooperative. Christensen is the first Montanan to be elected to the NRECA board of directors. They discussed Christensen’s role at the NRECA as well as the important role that cooperatives play in communities like this one.
“In letting people get to know us, people end up realizing what a great job the co-ops do and how involved they are in the community,” said Christensen. “When people find out what we stand for, they’re almost always supportive.”
Christensen also said that one of the benefits of a cooperative is being able to work together and trade materials.
“Anytime somebody has a problem, everybody comes together,” she said.
Attorney Jean Faure stated there were no contested nominations; Tim Franzen was nominated to represent District Three and Dennis Schmierer was nominated to represent District Four. As there was no need for an election, these individuals became trustees by acclamation. Additional board members present included Jim Vitt, Colin Gartner, Dennis Nelson, Greg Rauschendorfer and President Allen Thiessen.
Board member Greg Rauschendorfer presented the scholarships. This year students were required to submit a collage of images that displayed moments that have made a difference in their life by May 24 in order to be eligible. Twenty scholarships in the amount of $1,000 were awarded at the meeting.
The John Redman Memorial Scholarship Fund was announced by Member Services Manager Jami Propp, which is in memory of LYREC’s former director, who accomplished many great things during his time serving LYREC and beyond, and was a strong advocate for the co-op’s scholarship program.
“Our plan is to award a scholarship each year during October, which is co-op month, to carry out John’s legacy,” said Propp. An account has been set up at Stockman Bank for those who would like to donate. Further details about the scholarship will be announced at a later time.
The meeting concluded with the presentation of door prizes which included prizes like a Montana wall hanging, Medora Musical tickets, a 50-foot hose, a High Caliber gift card, a mosquito zapper, an iPad and more.
After a closing statement from Allen Thiessen, the meeting was adjourned.