A lot of consideration goes into taking a road trip, from getting all necessary clothes packed to making sure your house is secure while you are away.
One thing some people may overlook is the readiness of the vehicle you will be driving for the trip.
Of course, everyone knows you have to fill up on gas to get to the destination, but there are other aspects of your vehicle to be aware of.
Jerrold Baxter from Western Tire said generally, people should make sure that their vehicle’s services are up-to-date, like an oil change or any dealer-recommended services.
Another thing to consider is that the vehicle’s fluid levels are all topped off and that the vehicle’s tires are good to make the trip, Baxter added.
Examples of which fluids to check before the trip would be the coolant and transmission fluid, Baxter said.
When it comes to tires, people should make sure that the tires have good tread and aren’t too old.
“A lot of people overlook this one because they don’t know how to find the dates on (the tires),” Baxter said.
He added that if anyone needs help looking for the dates on the tires, they can go to a tire dealer or look online.
Tires have DOT codes on them, Baxter said, and the last four numbers on the code will tell you which week and year the tire was built.
“You typically don’t want to run a tire over seven years old because the rubber starts to deteriorate,” Baxter said.
Along with your car, Baxter said there are things to keep in mind regarding your boat and camper, for example.
Baxter said to make sure the lights on those types of vehicles work because over the course of the winter, something might corrode a little bit.
Checking the tires on your trailer is also an important thing to do, Baxter said.
“Since the trailer tires sit a long time, they’re more susceptible to ozone cracking, which will cause failure as well,” Baxter said.
Typically the seven years still holds for trailer tires as far as industry standards go, but in his experience he said it’s better to be cautious of your tires after five years because of how dry this area gets.
No matter if it’s your trailer tires or car tires, checking the air pressure is also important, Baxter said. On top of that, if it’s been a few years since any service, make sure your trailer’s wheel bearings have grease on them still, Baxter added.
If it’s been several years since service, having someone check the wheel bearings would be a good idea, he said.
There are other general things to consider for your vehicles, like having jumper cables on hand just in case, but not overlooking important things like your tires and fluid levels are some of the keys to making sure you are completely road trip ready.