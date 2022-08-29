ph family under shelter.JPG

Members of the McDonough family gather under the new pavilion they've donated to Makoshika State Park in honor of Russell and Dora McDonough.

 Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On Aug. 12, a large contingent of the McDonough family gathered under a shady new day-use shelter atop a breath-taking overlook at Makoshika State Park. They were there to share family memories of time spent at the park, and to dedicate the McDonough Pavilion that they had helped to fund in memory of Russell and Dora McDonough.

The family, some of whom are based in Glendive, donated $70,000 for the project. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks contributed $15,000 and significant staff time. The idea for a shelter came about around 2019, after the parents had passed. The siblings – Mike, Ann, Mary, Kevin and Rick — had many fond memories of frequent visits to Makoshika, including fossil hunting, campouts and coasting down the switchbacks during Sunday drives. They wanted a way to remember their parents that also benefited the state park and future generations.



Tags

Load comments