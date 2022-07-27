I was delighted to see my friend walk into my office last week looking good after a rare stroke that usually takes out lesser men. The doctors were amazed, he said, that his speech and cognitive abilities remained intact. “Well, if anything was affected,” I responded, “I hope it has something to do with your judgement in fantasy football.” That’s what passes for compassion in Ashley, North Dakota, especially in a league swimming with sharks.
Through a series of miracles, I emerged champion last year after an extended and humbling hiatus. Now, they’re all gunning for me, so I’ve already been contemplating quarterbacks, the most important position in our touchdown league.
I’ve been thinking, too, about how hard on them we as fans can be — specifically North Dakota’s own Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield who was unceremoniously exiled to Carolina, as if playing in Cleveland hadn’t been exile enough.
Maybe I have a soft spot for Wentz because he’s a local kid — and that’s really what most of them are, kids, with the weight and the scrutiny of the world on their sore shoulders—but also because a few years ago, ‘the big ginger,” as India called him, was her seatmate on a flight back from Pennsylvania. He was wearing an NDSU jersey. And he was nice. North Dakota nice.
After being bounced out of Philadelphia, one of the toughest places in the world to play with a rabid fan base, he spent a year in Indianapolis before being traded to Washington. He’s got a lot to prove. A career on the line. Statistically, he had fine year for the Colts, but the rap on him is he’s stubborn. North Dakota stubborn, and not beloved in the locker room. And, frankly, I was disappointed that he shunned the COVID vaccine, and that cost him playing time and hurt the team. Maybe it was founded on religious beliefs or suspicion borne of a thousand misplaced conspiracy theories. But he’s still young. Aaron Rodgers did the same thing, but when you win, all is forgiven. So, I’m pulling for him. He’s got immense talent and inadvisably sometimes, the mentality of a linebacker. Carson, if your reading this, it’s okay to step out of bounds.
Mayfield is another guy I appreciate. He’s got charisma and a gutty attitude. He played the season with a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his non-throwing shoulder, a knee injury, and the usual brutal bruises that come from as sport that amounts to a series of car wrecks every week. You might not perform well, either, if you were crazy enough to play as wounded as he was. Geez, does he get no credit for putting his body on the line? Isn’t that the guy you want next you in a foxhole? Like Wentz, there were whispers about locker room issues. But he’s young. You learn. Or you don’t. But I think he will. And has. To replace him, the Browns brought in DeShaun Watson who claims innocence in 24 civil cases against him from massage therapists. If he is, it’s the biggest conspiracy since COVID. He’s going to be your locker room leader? What message does that send?
Fans send messages, too, and not always good ones. I’ve walked high school sidelines for decades and I still cringe at some of the critical fan behavior, often from the parents themselves. Sure, they make mistakes, but they’re teenagers. It’s easy, with the benefit of experience and time, to better understand the game and the situation, but man, things are moving pretty fast when you’re 15.
It didn’t dawn on me for years why my baseball coach was upset when I tried to steal third with two outs in a tight tournament game and our weakest hitter at the plate. My logic was that I’d score with a passed ball, which was not uncommon in those games. His was that we didn’t want to start the last inning with our weakest batter. I was out by an inch by a perfect throw. And we lost.
We had a South Border football team last year that rebounded from years of losing to have a remarkable season—one of the years when the kids, coaches, and the stars align—and the poise they showed was exceptional. In retrospect, I think they taught some would-be critics about grace under pressure. Quite an achievement for those so young.
Mistakes, fumbles, interceptions, missed tackles, happen at every level. But, by God, they’re trying. It’s hard work. I think we, as fans, have some work to do, too, involving understanding and compassion. Okay?