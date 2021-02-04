Mid-Rivers Communications is offering $46,000 in scholarship funds for Eastern and Central Montana students.
The Mid-Rivers Fund for Education, funded by unclaimed capital credits and donations of capital credits from members, has awarded over $426,000 in scholarships to area students. In 2021, Mid-Rivers is offering 32 competitive scholarships and 14 drawing scholarships. Scholarship categories reflect the mission and values of the cooperative and its members. This year’s scholarship program has three categories:
· Mid-Rivers Higher Education Scholarship - Twenty-Five (25) $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students attending a four-year educational institution or a technical school, available to both graduating high school seniors and current college students who are continuing their undergraduate studies. One (1) major award of $5,000 may be awarded at Mid-Rivers’ discretion to an applicant with outstanding scores in the selection criteria and/or an interest in completing an internship with the Cooperative.
· Dawson Community College/Miles Community College Scholarship – In support of local educational institutions, up to six (6) $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students attending Dawson Community College (DCC) or Miles Community College (MCC).
· Mid-Rivers Annual Meeting Drawing – Fourteen (14) $500 scholarships will be awarded through a drawing of eligible students in attendance at the 2021 Mid-Rivers Annual Meeting scheduled for May 25, 2021, at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City, MT. To qualify, students must attend the meeting with a parent or guardian who is a member of the cooperative, register at the meeting, provide proof of full-time college enrollment for the Fall of 2021, and participate in simple interactive tasks that will be assigned at the Annual Meeting. Students must be present at the time of the drawing to win.
Competitive Scholarships will be awarded based on how well each student's application addresses the following priority areas:
· Demonstration of specific plans and an authentic desire to live and work in the Mid-Rivers Service Area in the future.
· Work experience and school and community activities during high school and/or college.
· Unique, inspiring and innovative Personal Statement.
· Grade point average and ACT/SAT test scores.
· Ability to communicate.
Eligible applicants for all categories include graduating high school seniors entering freshman year at a college, university or technical school and current college, university and technical school students planning to continue undergraduate studies in the fall. All applicants must be enrolled as full-time students for the Fall of 2021. Previous scholarship winners (competitive or drawing, and in any year) are ineligible. Applicants must have a parent or guardian who is a member of Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. with active telephone or Internet service and a completed membership application. Applicants unsure of membership status should contact Mid-Rivers as soon as possible (at least 30 days in advance of the deadlines) at 1-800-452-2288 to verify eligibility.
Applications must be completed online and are now available at www.midrivers.com. Applicants may only apply in one scholarship category and each student may only be awarded one scholarship. Applicants unsuccessful in the competitive scholarships are eligible and encouraged to enter the drawing for scholarships at the Annual Meeting.
The completed form(s) and all required attachments must be submitted online by Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 5:00 PM Mountain Time. Only complete applications will be considered. For complete guidelines and online application form, please visit www.midrivers.com/2021-scholarships/.