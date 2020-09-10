UPDATE Sept. 9, 2020: The body of Ira Lawrence of Watford City, N.D. has been recovered from the Yellowstone River, the Richland County Sheriff's Office announced.
Official statement from RCSO:
"On Wednesday September 9, 2020 at about 1:59 pm the body of Ira Lawrence was recovered in the Yellowstone River by law enforcement Dive Team. Sheriff John Dynneson and Richland County Sheriff’s Office expresses our sincere sympathy to the family, friends and neighbors of Ira Lawrence. The sheriff’ office wishes to thank all those that took part in the search or offered to assist in the search On September 5, 2020 at about 1:05 pm the Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing swimmer in the Yellowstone River about a mile south from Richland Park. The swimmer was identified as 13 year old Ira David Lawrence from Watford City, ND A search of the area continued for next four days by air, water and land."
'Missing boy identified by Richland County Sheriff's Office'
September 9, 2020 – The teenage boy who was reported missing on September 5 after swimming in the Yellowstone River has been identified.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office identified the 13-year-old male as Ira David Lawrence of Watford City, N.D.
Richland County Under Sheriff Bob Burnison said Lawrence was with a group of people who were swimming in the river, about a quarter-to-half mile south of the boat access point at Richland Park.
Burnison said the group reportedly saw Lawrence at one point, and moments later, the group lost sight of him.
Richland Park is being used as the headquarters for the search operation because it is believed to be the area with the best chance to find Lawrence, Burnison said.
This story will be updated when more details become available.