The MonDak AG Days & Trade Show takes place March 12–13, 2020 at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center in Sidney, Mont.
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agricultural Event trade show hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
Day 1: Thursday, March 12
8 a.m. – Trade Show Opens
9 a.m. – Producing Hemp: Chengci Chen, Director of the Eastern Ag Research Center
10 a.m. – Weed ID Workshop: Brian Jenks, NDSU Cropland Weed Extension Specialist
12 p.m. – Lunch Break: Served on-site, provided by the Sidney FFA Alumni
1 p.m. – The Importance of Adjuvants in Pesticide Applicationfeaturing Paul Detloff of Loveland Proprietary Products
2 p.m. – Young Farmer/Rancher Panel: Local individuals
3 p.m. – Break
3:15 p.m. – Grazing Corn in the winter, Part 2.: An update from the 2019–2020 grazing season featuring Marlin Johnston, Richey farmer/rancher
6 p.m. – Trade Show: Day 1 ends
Day 2: Friday, March 13
7 a.m. – Sidney Chamber Breakfast: Sponsored by Advanced Communications
9 a.m.– Estate Planning in Montana: Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension Specialist
11 a.m. – Farming and Ranching Succession in the Shark Tank of WHAT IF, featuring Ron Hanson, University of Nebraska, Agricultural Economics Specialist
12 p.m. – Lunch Break: Served on-site, provided by Sidney FFA Alumni
12:30 p.m. – Ron Hanson: Session continues
2 p.m. – Ron Hanson: Session concludes/Day 2: Trade Show ends
5 p.m. – Pre-Banquet Social
6 p.m. – MonDak Ag Days Banquet: Featuring The Peterson Farm Brothers
(Banquet tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the Stockman Bank booth at the Trad Show.)
2 Pesticide Points available for Weed ID Workshop; 1 Pesticide Point available for The Importance of Adjuvants in Pesticide Application
Contact: Sidney Chamber at 406-433-1916; or visit sidneymt.com, or facebook.com/MonDakAgDays