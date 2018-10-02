The MonDak Heritage Center announces The Falcon’s Eye: Nature Photographs, an exhibit by publisher, philanthropist and family man, Michael S. Sample (1947-2014). The exhibit will be on display at the MonDak from Oct. 2 to Dec. 29.
Sample has long been familiar to Montana audiences and, for decades, beloved for his extraordinarily sensitive nature photography. The Falcon’s Eye honors Sample’s wealth of nature photographs that he recorded during his all-season outdoor adventures. Through his photography, Sample captured the essence of Western wildlife and geography while revealing his own adventurous yet quiet nature.
The subjects of his work range from the sublime view of a single wildflower frozen in an early winter snow to an epic storm over the Rocky Mountains. In retrospect, this seems an analogy for the artist’s life.
The Falcon’s Eye is a cross-section of Sample’s finest work in full-color nature photography, newly and beautifully printed for exhibition. The exhibit is organized by the Yellowstone Art Museum and sponsored by the Montana Art Gallery Director’s Association.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information call (406) 433-3500 or visit mondakheritagecenter.org.