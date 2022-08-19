v

The Monkeypox virus as seen under a microscope.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The first case of Monkeypox in Montana was confirmed in a Flathead County resident in early August, followed by another in Gallatin County. State health officials say they have received vaccines and are working with local public health departments to track the virus.

Montana Public Radio’s Corin Cates-Carney spoke with Freddy Monares who has been reporting on this issue.



