BOZEMAN — A Montana State University professor has been recognized for her plans to promote a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion in food and nutrition courses and help students from all backgrounds succeed in those courses.
Wan-Yuan Kuo, a food scientist and assistant professor in the Department of Health and Human Development in the College of Education, Health and Human Development, is one of three MSU faculty members selected to take part in the Montana University System’s 2020 Teaching Scholars program, which seeks to help students succeed at Montana campuses. The annual teaching award program helps launch innovations to help students succeed across all system campuses. In addition to Kuo, Paul Gannon, professor of chemical and biological engineering in the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, and Meta Newhouse, professor of graphic design in the College of Arts and Architecture, were among the 14 scholars picked from across the university system.
The theme of this year’s Teaching Scholars program is developing equity-minded pedagogies. Kuo said she plans to use the award to acquire and implement a variety of strategies in curriculum and syllabus design to allow underserved students to succeed in food and nutrition classes at MSU and beyond.
Some of Kuo’s strategies will come from a multi-state food science educator working group in which Kuo participates, as well as the diversity, equity and inclusion working group of the Institute of Food Technologies, which she recently joined. Kuo also formed a collaboration with the Salish Kootenai College Business Program, which will allow Salish Kootenai College business students to partner with MSU students on Indigenous food entrepreneurship research. In addition, she plans to apply for the USDA Higher Education Challenge Grant for support to make the food and nutrition curriculum more representative of Indigenous and international cultures, as well as to support underserved students’ success in food and nutrition professions.
“I am looking forward to bringing the effective strategies I gain to my classes so that students can receive equity-minded education with high-quality instruction, while at the same time feel the learning experience is fun, engaging, meaningful and valuable to them,” Kuo said. “I plan to implement the equity-minded principle in all of my courses. That includes food fundamentals, food processing, experimental foods, and food product development.”
One of the main components of the MUS Teaching Scholars program is the development of faculty learning communities. During the spring semester, each Teaching Scholar will lead faculty at their home campus in creating innovative and effective teaching strategies. Kuo plans to form a learning community with food and nutrition faculty to work together on grants and publications related to their efforts to make their teaching more representative of Indigenous and international cultures.
“Food and nutrition faculty from STEM backgrounds more often lack qualitative research skills to publish teaching outcomes,” Kuo said, adding that she taught herself how to design and execute a teaching study because it was not offered as part of her graduate training. “I believe (developing these skills) can encourage faculty like me to devote time to make their teaching more equitable, accessible and valuable to a diverse student body.”
Kuo said she has observed a need for equity-minded strategies in the classroom. When developing lectures for her course on Indigenous foods, the classic textbooks for those courses had no content on Indigenous food topics, she said. In addition, a majority of students in food and nutrition and sustainable food and bioenergy systems program courses at MSU are white, and the majority of the instructors for those courses are from the U.S., she said. She noted that a lack of diversity can be limiting.
“Homogeneous cultural perspectives in the classroom often lead to challenges in addressing food system issues,” she said.
As part of her efforts to enrich students’ learning experiences and address social and racial issues in the classroom, Kuo – who is originally from Taipei, Taiwan, shares cultural stories. For example, in an effort to recognize history and embrace food decolonization, Kuo shares information in her lectures about how her ancestors colonized the Indigenous people of her home region. In her course on experimental foods, students co-develop Indigenous food products with members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. And Kuo uses her research with Senegal smallholder women farmers to teach about the impacts of food security on Indigenous food systems.
Kuo said she is grateful for the Teaching Scholar award.
“I’ve only had a couple of years of teaching experience, and so I have much room to improve in my teaching,” she said. “To me, this award means that the (Montana University System) is determined to engage faculty with a wide range of teaching experiences and seniority in addressing social justice and equity in the classroom and beyond.”
Kuo came to MSU in 2017 to direct the university’s new Food Product Development Laboratory, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Development’s hospitality management program and the sustainable food and bioenergy systems program, a joint program of the College of Education, Health and Human Development and College of Agriculture. Her research focuses on sustainable food product development, including sourcing local, specialty and Indigenous plants to create healthy, palatable and culturally sensitive foods. Her doctorate, in food science and human nutrition, is from the University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign.
Alison Harmon, dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Development, said Kuo is emerging as a leader in the college in the area of equity-minded pedagogy.
“Increasing diversity in our food and nutrition program and supporting students from underrepresented groups will strengthen the food system professions workforce in Montana,” Harmon said. “The faculty learning community is most exciting, as Dr. Kuo is well-positioned and motivated to share her experiences with faculty colleagues in order to advance this work.”
Now in its second year, the MUS Teaching Scholars program recognizes faculty at campuses across the state who have made exemplary contributions to teaching and learning. Selected scholars spend the coming year developing and sharing strategies to improve student learning and success.