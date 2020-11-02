In recognition of Veterans Day, Montana State University will host events throughout the week starting Nov. 9 to honor and celebrate those who have served in the United States armed forces.
“We’re really appreciative of veterans and everything they’ve done for us,” said Joseph Schumacher, director of MSU Veteran Services. “To be able to serve them, just as they have served us, is an honor and a vital part of MSU’s land-grant mission.”
On Monday, Nov. 9, MSU will host Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Quinn, the commander of the Montana National Guard, for a discussion with Carmen McSpadden, director of the MSU Leadership Institute, on the theme of “Strengthening Your Leadership While Being Exceedingly Human.” The one-hour online event begins at 11 a.m. and is presented by the Leadership Institute in partnership with MSU Veteran Services. The event is free and open to the public, and registration is required. Details and a link to register can be found at montana.edu/news/20535.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, from noon to 1 p.m., MSU Veteran Services will join the MSU Alumni Foundation in hosting a conversation titled “Building Community, Supporting Veterans: Life After the Military at MSU.” Saul Martinez, a 2015 MSU graduate, and current student Rachel Nyquist will discuss their time in the military and how the Veteran Support Center helped them transition to life at MSU. For more info and to register, go to msuaf.org and click on “Events,” or visit the link above.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Ilse-Mari Lee, dean of the Honors College and an accomplished cello player, will share a musical tribute to veterans. A recording of the performance will be available on the Veteran Services Facebook page, facebook.com/VetCenterMSU.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, MSU Veteran Services will join MSU’s Center for Faculty Excellence in hosting a session titled “What Your Students Want You to Know… About Being a Veteran.” The discussion will focus on the veteran experience in the classroom and with faculty. Schumacher, along with Dean Adams, Center for Faculty Excellence director, will facilitate the discussion with a panel of student veterans. For more information and to register, visit montana.edu/calendar/events/36126.
MSU has 526 veteran students according to the university’s fall 2020 headcount, up 15% from the previous year. In recognition of its efforts to support student veterans, MSU was selected from more than 1,000 participating schools as a gold-rated Military Friendly School for 2020-21, MSU’s highest-ever ranking. MSU Veteran Services offers a veteran mentor program, a dedicated counselor for confidential counseling to veteran students, emergency transition services, free tutoring and advising, and the Veteran Support Center, a dedicated space on campus with trained staff to help veteran students.