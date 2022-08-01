Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Montana State standouts Troy Andersen, football, and Celestia Hammond, track and field (javelin), are recipients of the Big Sky Conference 2021-22 Scholar-Athletes of the Year award, which included representatives from every league institution and affiliate member, the league office recently announced.

Andersen, a senior from Dillon, majored in ag business, while Hammond, a senior from Billings received her degree in chemical engineering.



Tags

Load comments