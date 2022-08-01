Montana State standouts Troy Andersen, football, and Celestia Hammond, track and field (javelin), are recipients of the Big Sky Conference 2021-22 Scholar-Athletes of the Year award, which included representatives from every league institution and affiliate member, the league office recently announced.
Andersen, a senior from Dillon, majored in ag business, while Hammond, a senior from Billings received her degree in chemical engineering.
The Big Sky had 26 recipients earn Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors. Additionally, six honorees earned a perfect 4.00 cumulative GPA for their careers, while 12 surpassed the 3.90 GPA mark.
“Once again, our annual Scholar-Athletes of the Year have highlighted the best and brightest the Big Sky Conference has to offer,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We are so proud of this exemplary group of student-athletes for not only being leaders on the field, but also in classrooms around the league. We are excited to watch their futures unfold as this group continues to represent the Big Sky well after their collegiate careers have concluded.”
To be eligible for this award, the student-athlete must have exhausted his or her intercollegiate athletic eligibility and/or be a member of the graduating class, earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 (on a 4.0) scale, been a participant in a Big Sky-sponsored sport, completed at least two (2) years of intercollegiate competition at the institution, and been a letter winner.