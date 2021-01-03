A two-point mule deer buck was shot and left to waste near Bloomfield, about 20 miles northeast of Glendive, during the last week in November. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking the public for information about the poached animal, which was discovered next to the road leading north from the church in that area.
The buck may have been shot from the county road next to an oil pump station.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact FWP Warden Sgt. Casey Prell, at 406-853-7200. They can also call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.