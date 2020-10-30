Funeral service for Nancy L. Christmann, 77 of Fairview, Montana are at 11 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Robin Trudell from the Zion Lutheran Church, Fairview, MT. Cremation will follow services, Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the funeral home and one hour before services.
Nancy passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, Montana surrounded by her family.