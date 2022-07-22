Dabar Promises
Have you ever wondered why the people who lived during Jesus’s ministry, fully aware of the promises of a redeeming Saviour and witnessed for themselves the marvel of His many miracles, refused to see Him for who He truly was?

Many times I have pondered this and ashamedly I fear that I would be included with those mentioned in the lines of a famous song, “in vain I hear my mocking voice call out among the scoffers”!) But now I realize that because of Christ’s death and resurrection, Christians today can acknowledge Him as Lord and Saviour.



