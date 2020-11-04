MontanaPBS will air its new feature-length documentary, “Keeping the Barn,” at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
The 90-minute show follows the Brouwer family near Manhattan as they struggle with the cost and complication of fixing the roof on their barn. The program also features Montana families from the mountains of the southwest to the prairies of the northeast as they try to maintain their historic barns.
“It was a privilege to document some of the rich history and heritage of these beautiful barns,” said John Twiggs, the film’s producer and director. “More importantly, we wanted to tell the stories of the families who care for these buildings.”
MontanaPBS has also launched a “Keeping the Barn” photo contest, which asks viewers around the state to document their local barns through photographs. All submissions will be judged by the production team at MontanaPBS and will put entrants in the running for a prize package courtesy of the station.
To view the film description, information about the photo contest and more, visit montanapbs.org/keepingthebarn.