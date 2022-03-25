The 2020-21 Montana School Report Cards have been released and numbers are available for local schools.As required under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), Montana developed an accountability system to meaningfully differentiate schools by the support needed.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction says state testing results from the 2020-21 school year show a decline in math, reading and science.
According to the state report, of the students who tested, 34% scored proficient or higher in math, 46% in reading and 25% in science.
Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said in a press release Friday that a one-size federal test does not reflect student learning success. Arntzen also said COVID-19 was still having an affect on students and also testing.
The Office of Public Instruction plans to continue working with teachers by using interim assessments to enhance professional development for instructors.
The state report cards are a federally mandated requirement of the Every Student Succeeds Act.
The report card shows the percentage of students who were proficient in three categories — mathematics, reading and science. Only high schools tested in science. Richland County school report cards are as follows:
Brorson School
• No report available.
Fairview School
• Math: Advanced: 8%/Proficient: 27%/Nearing Proficient: 33%/Novice: 32%
• Reading- Advanced: 15%/Proficient: 20%/Nearing Proficient: 24%/Novice: 41%
Fairview 7-8
• Math: Advanced: 8%/Proficient: 11%/Nearing Proficient: 43%/Novice: 38%
• Reading- Advanced: 8%/Proficient: 32%/Nearing Proficient: 24%/Novice: 35%
Fairview High School
• Math: Advanced: 7%/Proficient: 30%/Nearing Proficient: 33%/Novice: 30%
• Reading- Advanced: 11%/Proficient: 26%/Nearing Proficient: 22%/Novice: 41%
• Science- Advanced: 4%/Proficient: 23%/Nearing Proficient: 38%/Novice: 35%
Lambert School
• Math: Advanced: 0%/Proficient: 19%/Nearing Proficient: 22%/Novice: 59%
• Reading- Advanced: 5%/Proficient: 27%/Nearing Proficient: 32%/Novice: 36%
Lambert 7-8
• Math: Advanced: 14%/Proficient: 5%/Nearing Proficient: 41%/Novice: 41%
• Reading- Advanced: 3%/Proficient: 16%/Nearing Proficient: 41%/Novice: 41%
Lambert High School
• Math: Advanced: 0%/Proficient: 14%/Nearing Proficient: 14%/Novice: 71%
• Reading- Advanced: 0%/Proficient: 43%/Nearing Proficient: 0%/Novice: 39%
• Science- Advanced: 14%/Proficient: 0%/Nearing Proficient: 29%/Novice: 57%
Rau School
• Math: Advanced: 14%/Proficient: 32%/Nearing Proficient: 18%/Novice: 36%
• Reading- Advanced: 29%/Proficient: 29%/Nearing Proficient: 32%/Novice: 11%
Richey School
• Math: Advanced: 14%/Proficient: 43%/Nearing Proficient: 29%/Novice: 14%
• Reading- Advanced: 19%/Proficient: 25%/Nearing Proficient: 38%/Novice: 19%
Richey 7-8
• Math: Advanced: 9%/Proficient: 45%/Nearing Proficient: 36%/Novice: 9%
• Reading- Advanced: 9%/Proficient: 45%/Nearing Proficient: 18%/Novice: 27%
Richey High School
• No report available.
Savage School
• Math: Advanced: 14%/Proficient: 27%/Nearing Proficient: 41%/Novice: 19%
• Reading- Advanced: 14%/Proficient: 27%/Nearing Proficient: 32%/Novice: 27%
Savage 7-8
• Math: Advanced: 17%/Proficient: 33%/Nearing Proficient: 11%/Novice: 39%
• Reading- Advanced: 0%/Proficient: 33%/Nearing Proficient: 44%/Novice: 22%
Savage High School
• No report available.
Sidney School
• Math: Advanced: 7%/Proficient: 8%/Nearing Proficient: 37%/Novice: 47%
• Reading- Advanced: 6%/Proficient: 22%/Nearing Proficient: 26%/Novice: 46%
• Science- Advanced: 2%/Proficient: 17%/Nearing Proficient: 33%/Novice: 49%
Central Elementary
• Math- Advanced: 15%/Proficient: 27%/Nearing Proficient: 30%/Novice: 27%
• Reading- Advanced: 19%/Proficient: 27%/Nearing Proficient: 27%/Novice: 26%
West Side Elementary
• No report available
Sidney Middle School
• Math- Advanced: 3%/Proficient: 26%/Nearing Proficient: 54%/Novice: 17%
• Reading- Advanced: 9%/Proficient: 36%/Nearing Proficient: 33%/Novice: 22%
Sidney High School
• Math: Advanced: 6%/Proficient: 22%/Nearing Proficient: 37%/Novice: 47%
• Reading- Advanced: 19%/Proficient: 27%/Nearing Proficient: 26%/Novice: 46%
• Science- Advanced: 2%/Proficient: 17%/Nearing Proficient: 33%/Novice: 49%