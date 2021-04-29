The U.S. Census Bureau released the results of the 2020 Census this past week, including reapportionment numbers which determine how many seats each state is entitled to based on population size. The big news for residents of the Big Sky state was that Montana regained a congressional seat it lost in 1993.
Along with Montana’s gain, there were other winners and a few losers as well in the 2020 Census apportionment results.
The winners include Texas, who will gain two seats in the House of Representatives, and Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Oregon, each gaining one seat in the House.
The apportionment results also showed a number of states losing a seat as well, including California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
The remaining states’ number of seats will not change based on the 2020 Census.
Upon receipt of the apportionment counts, the president will transmit them to the 117th Congress. The reapportioned Congress will be the 118th, which convenes in January 2023.
The 2020 Census results listed the population in the United States as 331,449,281. According to the report, the U.S. resident population represents the total number of people living in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The resident population increased by 22,703,743 or 7.4% from 308,745,538 in 2010.
A few interesting facts from the 2020 Census are:
- The most populous state was California (39,538,223);
- The least populous was Wyoming (576,851);
- The state that gained the most numerically since the 2010 Census was Texas (up 3,999,944 to 29,145,505);
- The fastest-growing state since the 2010 Census was Utah (up 18.4% to 3,271,616);and
- Puerto Rico's resident population was 3,285,874, down 11.8% from 3,725,789 in the 2010 Census.
- In accordance with Title 2 of the U.S. Code, a congressionally defined formula is applied to the apportionment population to distribute the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the states.
The apportionment population consists of the resident population of the 50 states, plus the overseas military and federal civilian employees and their dependents living with them overseas who could be allocated to a home state.
The populations of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are excluded from the apportionment population because they do not have voting seats in Congress. The counts of overseas federal employees (and their dependents) are used for apportionment purposes only.
After the 1790 Census, each member of the House represented about 34,000 residents. Since then, the House has more than quadrupled in size (from 105 to 435 seats), and each member will represent an average of 761,169 people based on the 2020 Census.