Fairview High School senior, Josh Herron, now an official graduate, was chosen as the recipient of the Job Service Employers Committee (JSEC) Scholarship. The scholarship is worth $500.
“We chose Josh Herron because he was articulate about his goals in life and how he was going to get there,” JSEC member Samantha Boshoff said. “In his application he made it clear, both through his career goals and extracurricular history, that he was committed to making a difference in his community.”
“I was particularly intrigued by the fact that he wanted to merge his chosen career field (construction) with community service by aspiring to build homes through Habitat for Humanity,” Boshoff continued. “I think that he has set himself up for success in his chosen career path by choosing a construction-related project for his senior project. Furthermore, throughout all four years of high school, he displayed well-roundedness and dedication to sports, academics clubs, community service, and leadership opportunities, all without sacrificing his grades.”
Herron is thankful for the honor of receiving the scholarship and is looking forward to the future.
“I’m very happy that I was the recipient of this scholarship because I know many others applied for it, so I’m glad I was able to receive it,” he said. “Receiving this scholarship is relieving because after all the time and hard work I have put into my four years, I’m glad I’m benefiting from it and [this] makes all the hard work a lot more worth it.”
Herron’s immediate future plans are to begin working as a farmhand for the summer. Beginning in the fall of 2020, he will be attending Montana State University to pursue a degree in construction management.