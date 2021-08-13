Fair Director Jamie Larson is going out with a bang as the 2021 Richalnd County Fair & Rodeo has come to a close, the dust has settled and organizers have crunched the numbers.
According to Larson, attendance was good for the four-day event. “The attendance was very close to 2019 at about 31,300. The concert had close to 3,300 tickets sold and the rodeos did very well, also. The Thursday rodeo was actually up a bit in attendance at about 1,800 tickets and the Friday rodeo was close to the same as in the past at 2,650,” said Larson.
She said the carnival was also well attended. “The carnival numbers were great. Overall, I think the fair did very, very well. I am thrilled with the attendance numbers and have had many positive comments. From what I understand the food booths did very well also.”
Larson said planning was already under way for the 2022 Richland County Fair & Rodeo.
The 2021 Fair & Rodeo kicked off with the flag ceremony and the traditional raising of the American flag. Retired E5 submarine service member, Cold War and Vietnam Vet Bill Henderson and MM1 Larry Troudt, United States Navy, raised the flag while Corporal Donald Netzer, United States Marine Corps, played the trumpet. The national anthem was performed by Lily Johnson.
Awards for best booths were also presented in three categories, including Best Indoor Booth, Best Outdoor Booth and Best Food Booth.
In the Indoor Booth category, Peifer’s General Store took the blue First Place ribbon; Lori Dore’s Adorable Boutique took the red Second Place ribbon; and Dead Sea Salt Scrub took the white Third Place ribbon.
In the Outdoor Booth category, Studio 20 took First Place, Ranch Girl Tack N Tee’s took Second Place; and the Sidney Herald earned Third Place honors.
In the Food Booth category, Pella Lutheran Church earned the title as Most Festive; Main Link earned the title of Best Dressed; and Sidney Eagle Wrestling was selected as Friendliest.
Linda Becker was the lucky winner of the AFSP-Out of the Darkness 50/50 raffle and donated the money back.
Clyde Madison was the lucky winner of a RCF&R Centennial rifle; Margaret Flynn won a 9mm; and Eleanor Franklin won a bridge picture. The prizes were sponsored by Richland County Republicans.
Denise Golubski won “Junk in the Trunk” sponsored by Damsel in Defense.
Elaine Stedman won a cooler, a Meadowlark gift card, Sandals coffee cups, coffee, a bottle of wine and other Sandals logo items sponsored by Cruise Planners.
Derek Schierling won a deer shoulder mount; Kamden Johnson and Tyson Syth won 50% off a kid’s shoulder mount; and Chase Manley and Jayden Becker won a free pheasant mount sponsored by Wildfire Taxidermy.
Barb Bronson won 15 single-serve coffee stix sponsored by Larry’s Korner.
WCAG awarded 10 $25 Amazon gift cards to Ruth Wagler, Antonio, Kass Olson, Alyvia Burger, Charlotte Schroeder, Sheila Nelson, Anna Lynde, Daren Ehret, Amber Taylor and Chucky.
The Sidney Herald will publish Ag Building and Fine Art winners online.