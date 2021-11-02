2021 Richland County Municipal Election Results Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. 2021 ELECTION RESULTSGeneral Municipal ElectionNov. 2, 2021City of SidneyWard 1Full Term - 4 Year TermKenneth Koffler 118Jason Schrader 57Unexpired 2 Year TermJoe Stevenson 153Ward 2Full Term - 4 Year TermKysa E. Rasmussen 197Shawn T. Storm 56Unexpired 2 Year TermKali Godfrey 235Ward 3Full Term - 4 Year TermFrank DiFonzo 311Elaine Stedman 279Town of FairviewTown CouncilFull Term - 4 Year TermBetty Cherrey 119Mike Sannon 107Kevin Dahl 97Jerry Andreasen 95*Unofficial Results Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Term Full Term Politics City Sidney Godfrey Kysa E. Rasmussen Election Result Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition E-Edition 2 hrs ago Comments Most Popular A few parting words from Tim Fine Plentywood High School volleyball Sharbono leads Warriors over Chinook in first round Eagles win close game in first round of playoffs NWS predicting temperatures below normal this winter Richland County Health Department reports three additional COVID-19 deaths Quick Change Oil offers free oil changes to military and veterans When the heart can't keep up Gratitude for our Savior 2021 Richland County Municipal Election Results More Stories Montana's Red Wave Looking to Kentucky’s past to understand Montana health nominee’s future By Katheryn Houghton & Laura Ungar Kaiser Health News Gianforte signs ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill by Eric Dietrich Montana Free Press Norby, Potter testify on coal plant closure biil that directs PSC to evaluate economic impacts By Amanda Eggert Montana Free Press Week 6 legislative roundup: COVID-19 sheild law, family medical leave, income tax & more By Austin Amestoy & James Bradley UM Legislative News Service University of Montana School of Journalism Cutting out the judicial appointment middleman by Mara Silvers Montana Free Press Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection