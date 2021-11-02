2021 ELECTION RESULTS

General Municipal Election

Nov. 2, 2021

City of Sidney

Ward 1

Full Term - 4 Year Term

  • Kenneth Koffler 118
  • Jason Schrader 57

Unexpired 2 Year Term

  • Joe Stevenson 153

Ward 2

Full Term - 4 Year Term

  • Kysa E. Rasmussen 197
  • Shawn T. Storm 56

Unexpired 2 Year Term

  • Kali Godfrey 235

Ward 3

Full Term - 4 Year Term

  • Frank DiFonzo 311
  • Elaine Stedman 279

Town of Fairview

Town Council

Full Term - 4 Year Term

  • Betty Cherrey 119
  • Mike Sannon 107
  • Kevin Dahl 97
  • Jerry Andreasen 95

*Unofficial Results

