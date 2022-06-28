There are many exciting events planned for the 76th Annual Old Timers Reunion and Summer Festival! This year is an All School Reunion, and the theme is Keep on Truckin'! The festival takes place July 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Fairview, Mont. Here is the complete schedule of events:
Thursday, July 14
The festival will kick off in the evening with the Border Town 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament for Teens and Adults. Contact Trish at 406-489-0390 or Mel Hurley at 406-480-0184 for more information or to sign up.
Weather permitting, there will also be a family movie night in the park. Yadon's Yummies concessions will be available.
Friday, July 15
The Border Town 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament for grades 3 through 8 will take place all day long. Contact Trish or Mel with questions or to sign up.
5 p.m. registration of Old Timers will begin in Sharbano Park.
Hamburgers in the park will be available for $8 per plate from 5 p.m. until they're all gone.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be entertainment provided by the Relics.
From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a swim party at the pool for Junior High aged kids, $5 for admission.
Saturday, July 16
The brand new free breakfast in the park, replacing the usual free lunch, will be available at 8 a.m.
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., registration for Old Timers in Sharbano Park will continue.
Vendors and concessions will be available at the park.
9:30 a.m. is when registration for the Kiddie Parade begins, as well as the lining up at the MonDak Clinic.
At 10 a.m., the "Keep on Truckin'" Kiddie Parade will begin, as will the Sunrise Brass Band Concert.
The Classic Car Parade and Show will take place at 11 a.m. at the north end of the park.
Also at 11 a.m. is the line up on State Street for the Grand Parade.
The Grand Parade begins at 12 p.m., and all businesses and Fairview High School classes are encouraged to participate.
Following the Grand Parade, the Fairview Pool will be open until 8 p.m.
From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be free inflatables available for kids. Parental supervision is required.
The raising of the flag by the American Legion, National Anthem and program will take place at 1 p.m. at the gazebo. Trista and Jerica from the Hair Force will be serving Ice Cream on Main and there will be a dunk tank on Main Street as well.
At 3 p.m., there will be a Cornhole Tourney sponsored by Fairview FFA on Main Street.
Explore America's annual Duck Race at the canal bridge will take place at 4 p.m.
From 8 p.m. to 12 p.m., you are invited to support your local downtown businesses while listening to Josey and the Whalers.
Sunday, July 17
At 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, close out the festival by enjoying church in the park.
For any questions regarding this year's Old Timers Festival, contact Dennis Trudell at 406-798-3427 or 406-478-2395, Marion Kittleson at 406-489-9286 or Renee Sundheim at 406-747-5344 or 406-489-0191.