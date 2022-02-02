The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the 2022 hemp growing season after receiving federal approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its state hemp production plan which took effect Jan. 1, 2022.
“Montana’s hemp industry continues to advance and present opportunities for growers, especially with regard to fiber and grain,” said Christy Clark, Acting Director for Montana Department of Agriculture. “Our department is proud to operate a hemp program that has been federally compliant since the beginning. With more processing available in the state now than ever before, I look forward to seeing what the industry will accomplish in the year ahead.”
The Montana State Hemp Program has worked diligently to ensure its program follows 2018 Farm Bill provisions for state hemp production while incorporating input from growers, law enforcement, and stakeholders to benefit the industry. In 2021, 37 hemp growers licensed with the state and planted 2,540 acres. The majority of planted acres were for grain (1,700 acres), followed by fiber (590 acres), then CBD (250 acres). Approximately 2,000 additional acres were grown on Montana tribal reservations.
Growers can expect hemp program procedures similar to the prior year. New changes include:
Applicants are required to submit a FBI criminal background check.
Producers must report hemp acreage and locations to their local USDA FSA office prior to submitting planting information to the department.
Remediation options for non-compliant hemp are now limited to meet federal requirements.
Montana State Hemp License applications and more information is available on the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/Hemp. Applications for outdoor producers are due to the department by May 30, 2022.
The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.