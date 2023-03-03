The Yellowstone Mercantile building’s renovation efforts just got a big boost from the State of Montana.
The project was awarded $50,000 to install new windows and doors, and remove a battered steel awning that overhangs the sidewalk.
It’s thanks to Sidney’s recent acceptance in the Montana Main Street Program — a statewide initiative that supports community development, revitalization, and historic preservation in downtowns across the state.
The city worked with the Sidney Chamber of Commerce to apply for the program, which then opened the door to receive funding through impact grants, Chamber Executive Director Kali Godfrey said.
Serina Kringen purchased the 25,000-square-foot Yellowstone Mercantile in September and right away started a massive renovation effort. The project was an obvious choice for the grant opportunity, Godfrey said.
“I don’t think people understand the sacrifice on her part that it takes for a project like this. Yes it’s her building, but it’s also such a community improvement,” she said.
Kringen found out about her new funds last week.
“Kali called me with the news last Friday. She’s amazing, just goes above and beyond,” Kringen said.
This week was business as usual — scraping carpet glue off of hardwood floors and planning for the rebuild.
“It’s different every day. The building is in better condition than I thought it would be though, so that’s been a positive,” she said. “I’ve had a couple different people helping me, we just get it done. Most of the job was [demolition] and that’s pretty much done, so we’re getting closer.”