230303 Yellowstone01.jpg

John Sigala scrapes carpet glue off the hardwood floors of the Yellowstone Mercantile building in Sidney on Thursday. Once completed, the building will feature original floors, walls and ceilings.

 Reilly Kneedler | The Williston Herald

The Yellowstone Mercantile building’s renovation efforts just got a big boost from the State of Montana.

The project was awarded $50,000 to install new windows and doors, and remove a battered steel awning that overhangs the sidewalk.

230303 Yellowstone04.jpg

Serina Kringen purchased the 25,000-square-foot Yellowstone Mercantile in September and right away started a massive renovation effort.
230303 Yellowstone02.jpg

This portion of the Yellowstone Mercantile building will be converted into a coffee shop with ceiling-height windows.
230303 Yellowstone03.jpg

A massive event space will take up most of the building’s footprint.


Tags

Load comments