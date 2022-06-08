It was business as usual at the first City Council meeting in June this week. Here are six highlights from the meeting:
1. The Ice Rink at Quillings Park will have to find a new home. Due to irrigation issues and the recommendation by the City Parks Superintendent that the rink not be left up all summer long because it is difficult to maintain the park around it. Mayor Norby is hopeful the council could find someplace for the rink to go because the ice rink was greatly utilized by the community.
2. The City Council made plans to take a formal approach to combat the mess located in a lot across from Gem City, after receiving several complaints about the smell of skunk as well as sightings of a family of skunks. In the interest of removing the smell and any additional varmints from the area, the City Council will add this to the list of business to take care of.
3. Ordinance 594, amending zoning code for M-1 and B-1 Districts to allow single family residences by conditional use permit, which was tabled at the meeting on May 15, 2022 due to a question about whether or not manufactured homes would be allowed under the amendment, was untabled and approved unanimously. While manufactured homes are not included in this amendment, those affected within the area can come back with a request of variance before the variance committee if they so choose.
4. Public Works had an update that pulling out the curb on Fourth Avenue Southeast was postponed due to the rain, but a contractor is scheduled to be there to begin the work starting on June 14.
5. Draw 6B in the amount of $7,193 for West Holly/Phase III was approved and Draw 32 for $201,960 to Western Municipal for the Nielson-Halvorson Sewer Rehab project was also approved.
6. The 2021 Audit Report of the City of Sidney has been made available to the public for inspection. It is available in its entirety at the City Hall and will be posted to the city's website.
The Sidney City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 6:30 at City Hall; there is also an option for virtual attendance or attendance by phone.