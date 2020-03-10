The Montana State Elks Association (MSEA) has awarded $520 to the Savage Volunteer Fire Department as part of its State Major Project for 2019–2020. The project helps assist with purchases needed by local volunteer fire departments. Dr. Timothy W. Tharp, Savage Volunteer Fire Department, accepted the donation from Lee E. Armstrong, Exalted Ruler of Sidney Elks Lodge #1782. The donation will be used to purchase roughly 26 high-quality flashlights and accompanying batteries for members of the department to keep with their turnout gear.
A donation is given to help local volunteer fire departments
