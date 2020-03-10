Elks State Major Project
Providing a check of $520.00 is the Montana State Elks Association (MSEA) Exalted Ruler Lee E. Armstrong (left) to Tim Tharp (right) of the Savage Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 10. 

 Photo by Travis Devlin

The Montana State Elks Association (MSEA) has awarded $520 to the Savage Volunteer Fire Department as part of its State Major Project for 2019–2020. The project helps assist with purchases needed by local volunteer fire departments. Dr. Timothy W. Tharp, Savage Volunteer Fire Department, accepted the donation from Lee E. Armstrong, Exalted Ruler of Sidney Elks Lodge #1782. The donation will be used to purchase roughly 26 high-quality flashlights and accompanying batteries for members of the department to keep with their turnout gear.

