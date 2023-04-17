featured A sweet donation Richland County Food Bank Apr 17, 2023 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sidney Sugars delivers sugar to the Richland County Food Bank Richland County Food Bank Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Richland County Food Bank has relied on Sidney Sugars for help meeting our client needs. Company operations are winding down. The food bank has been supported by Sidney Sugars for 20-plus years.At the food bank, we have begun to put our relationship with the company and our community in focus.The Richland County Food Bank board would like to thank Dave Garland and the employees of Sidney Sugars for their support through the years.Wed. April 12, Sidney Sugars’ employees delivered 2,000 pounds of sugar to the food bank building. This donation will allow us to support our clients over an extended time.Thank you to the beet farmers, management and workers who have supported so many non-profits like the Richland County Food Bank through the years. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Spelling bee a contest of words Golf cart permits talked in Fairview From mechanic to agate king Local farmer makes hard changes Leadership class celebrated with memorial bench Mains under construction in Sidney, water tank next Iva “Ann” Cross Lagasse MFU's Eastern MT Women's Conference Provides Support, Inspiration to 35 Attendees A sweet donation MMA Event to Benefit Childhood Cancer Research and Treatment Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection