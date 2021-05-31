According to a press release by Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson of the Montana District Office of the U.S. Attorney General, a Wolf Point man who abused a minor on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison and to seven years of supervised release.
Christopher George Follette, 33, had pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to sexual abuse of a minor as charged in an indictment.
The prosecution said in court documents that in 2019 and 2020, Follette sexually abused a minor, identified as Jane Doe, who was over the age of 12 but had not yet reached 16 years of age, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared C. Cobell prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Fort Peck Law Enforcement Services and Wolf Point Police Department.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and ordered Follette detained.
Follett has previously admitted he sexually abused a minor on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, said Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.
Follette had faced a maximum 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the charges on the charges.