With sports editor Dillan Shorfheided departing in the very near future to move closer to home, the Sidney Herald has hired a new reporter that is actually a little closer to home, Abby Reidle of Bainville, Montana.
Abby was born and raised in Bainville, so she is very familiar with Eastern Montana and the people who live here. This should prove to be a real advantage as she learns the journalism business.
Abby graduated Bainville High School in 2017 and then attended Montana State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science with a focus on Livestock Production.
Growing up on a ranch, an agricultural degree seemed only natural but Abby said she has actually wanted to be a writer for a while now.
“I’ve always had a passion for journalism and writing ever since I took a high school journalism class and worked on my high school newspaper,” said Abby.
Abby still lives on the family’s ranch north of Bainville where she is able to apply some of the knowledge she gained in college and was also working part-time bartending at Waterhole #3 until taking the job at the Herald.
In her spare time Abby is an avid reader, enjoys working out at the gym and still enjoys sports as well.
“I participated in about every sport I could in high school,” said Abby. She also enjoys writing and has kept a journal since early in her college days. As for reading, she prefers mystery novels and thrillers.
Abby said her goal is to bring a fresh perspective to the newspaper. “My hope is that I can bring a fresh look from someone who did not come from a journalism background and as someone who has a very strong agricultural background,” said Abby.
Abby will be covering sports, education and other assignments as needed. To contact her, email abby@sidneyherald.com