As the fall season gets underway, warm weather is set to continue across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.
In the Southeast, residents will need to remain on alert for tropical impacts, while the southern Plains braces for a second severe weather season.
Meanwhile, Santa Ana winds will threaten to bolster the fire threat across Central and Southern California.
Above-normal warmth to continue across much of the Northwest
Across much of the Northwest, above-normal temperatures will continue into the fall season.
The Pacific Northwest to east of the Cascades will get the worst of the heat and dryness, AccuWeather Expert Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said, particularly in the beginning of the season.
This will add to the wildfire risk for these regions.
“But farther east, across parts of Montana and Wyoming, I think they could get some moisture and a cooldown,” he added.
The conditions will limit the vibrancy of the fall foliage in these areas, leading to a “spotty” season at best.
Late into the fall, the return of a more active storm track may promote heavy rain and even snow in drier parts of the Golden State.
“The drought may erase pretty quickly in Northern California if this happens,” Pastelok said.