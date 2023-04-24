Anticipation runs deep in Sidney and surrounding Richland County as Ace Hardware prepares for its grand opening sometime in mid-May according to its owner Skip King.
“This is a big investment. We want people to feel good coming into the store,” he said.
Just how big of an investment is it for Sidney? As one goes through the store, one sees a hive of activity as people are seen stocking shelves, unloading freight, and stacking totes ready to be unpacked.
This is a $1 million dollar investment in time, in merchandise and in heart.
Ace Hardware stores are typically 13,000 to 14,000 square feet. Sidney Ace Hardware is 27,000 square feet, making it King’s second largest store next to his largest in Billings at 34,000 square feet.
“I’m invested in the community. I support our kids through FFA and 4H,” King said.
King said he looked at making Sidney home to an Ace Hardware store in 2015 when he was looking at purchasing a True Value store, but at the time the building costs were too high.
The current building near Reynolds Market lay abandoned for two years taking King six years to repair damage formed from leaking water.
He said he bought the vacant building in a bankruptcy under a sheriff’s sale saying he thought it would make a fine hardware store.
“I felt there was a void in the market,” he said. “Sidney draws in people from the surrounding area; There are 11,000 people in the county with 6,000 in Sidney alone.”
Reece Gairrett, 38, is the store manager with over 21 years of Ace Hardware experience. This is his second store he managed for King, his first being the one in Laurel.
“I am very excited to manage this store. I have been enjoying the city,” he said.
Gairrett, bringing a family with him, said his next move is to join the local Kiwanis.
King has eight stores in Montana, a state that by capita has more Ace Hardware stores than any other part of the United States.
He has hired between 20 to 25 employees from assistant managers to cashiers and stock people who are being trained in his Billings store.
“In the future, I plan to branch this store into other merchandise like clothing and apparel,” King said.