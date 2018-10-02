As we approach our 25th year of the Foundation for Community Care’s Wine & Food Festival, we look back at the annual event that wowed the area.
No matter how fantastic the one before it was, our dedicated event committee always has a way of surprising the public with new twists, art, and food to keep our guests coming back for more.
The Wine & Food Festival is on Nov. 3, from 7-10 p.m. at the Richland County Fair Event Center.
We invite you to celebrate the 25th year “Silver Anniversary” of Wine & Food, by joining us to enjoy great food, wine, beer, art, and a special group of Cirque du Soleil style performers.
A wonderful selection of wine, beer and appetizers will be served throughout the evening. Event attendees will have the chance to browse and bid on exceptional items by local artists and artisans during the silent auction.
You will also be entertained throughout the evening with performances by Billings Alternacirque, an aerial performance troupe based in Billings. An exciting performance art show combines the beauty of dance with the excitement of aerial arts. Performing outside of Billings for the first time, Billings Alternacirque’s versatility has made them popular in northeastern Montana, previously being featured alongside the Billings Symphony, at the Yellowstone Art Museum, and the Montana Renaissance Festival.
A limit of 550 tickets will be sold this year, tickets went on sale Monday.
“We are so excited to celebrate 25 years of Wine & Food, fundraising for a great cause,” explained Gina Heckey, senior executive, “We plan to pull out all the stops and make this a night to remember!”
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the Foundation for Community Care.
Sponsorship opportunities, as well as table reservations are available, contact the Foundation for Community Care office, (406) 488-2273 for more details. Please note that you must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event, and all proceeds raised during the event directly benefit the foundation’s health care grants program.