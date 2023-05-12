The Richland County Commission on Aging celebrated Older Americans month by hosting an event entitled “Aging Unbound” at their building this Friday in Sidney.
It was an afternoon of delicious lunch and ice cream, casual conversation, and playful games such as darts, volleyball, and a beanbag toss.
“We must realize that older Americans are not old. The focus is on what they can do,” Jodi Berri, executive director of the Commission on Aging said.
Action for Eastern Montana helped get participants to sign up for a $600 voucher for any vision-related procedure to take to their vision doctor as part of their eyeglass program.
The organization also helps older adults stay in their homes through their home repair grant program.
“Just submit a receipt and you will get reimbursed,” Brittany Lovelace of Action for Eastern Montana said. “We will replace floorings, install ramps, just to keep them in their homes.”
Mid-Rivers representatives demonstrated streaming services offered by the company and offered discounts to participants for a limited time.
Some in the building asked about the cost of streaming. They were told that standard definition was less expensive than 4K streaming and that cable would be discontinued by Dec. 31.
Information booths were strategically placed so people could learn about the local senior centers including book clubs, technology classes, crafts, cards, and spending time with friends over coffee. Booths also contained information on ways to volunteer and stay connected with the community.