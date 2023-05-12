Older Americans month celebrated

Aging Unbound celebrated Older Americans month at the Commission on Aging building in Sidney on Friday.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Richland County Commission on Aging celebrated Older Americans month by hosting an event entitled “Aging Unbound” at their building this Friday in Sidney.

It was an afternoon of delicious lunch and ice cream, casual conversation, and playful games such as darts, volleyball, and a beanbag toss.



