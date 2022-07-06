Field Pea and Canola are a popular intercrop combination. The canola provides a framework for the peas that helps keep them off the ground, while the peas help provide some nitrogen for the canola crop. The different size of seeds also allows them to readily be sorted after harvest time.
Intercropping, the practice of planting two or more crops in the same field simultaneously, has become a popular practice among farmers with the hopes of improving soil health and fertility, increasing land use and decreasing input costs.
According to a publication written by Lead Author Audrey Kalil, Plant Pathologist at NDSU Williston Research Extension Center and others, “Intercropping can potentially manage production risk in one or more of the following ways: reducing disease incidence or severity, spreading weather risk among multiple crops, increasing crop competitiveness (biological weed control), reducing fertilizer needs, and increasing harvestability.”
Intercropping forages has been a practice for thousands of years; however, intercropping for grain production is something that has recently developed in the Northern Great Plains.
While choosing crops to intercrop, keep in mind that pairing cool-season with another cool-season or warm-season with a warm-season crop is best. Other considerations to keep in mind are the synergy involved for the crops you plan to grow together. Crops also need to have similar growing needs and harvest times, but varying seed size. The latter is necessary for sorting the seeds come harvest time.
There is so much more to learn about when it comes to intercropping and, in order to educate yourself so that next planting season you can plan accordingly, and there is a free opportunity to learn a lot more about this exciting new trend in the MonDak coming up soon.
Here are three things to know about the upcoming Intercropping Field Tour:
The event will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 with dinner to follow. The tour begins in Bisbee, North Dakota and ends in Mylo.
Growers Paul Overby and Nathan Neameyer will provide field tours, and NDSU researchers will share results from small plot trials.
To learn more about the tour or register for it, visit www.ndsu.ag/intercropping.