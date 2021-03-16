As we round the corner on a year of this pandemic, it’s pretty clear that it’s been a tough time for most Montanans.
But this National Ag Day, it’s important for us recognize the producers who kept food on the table for folks across our great state and across the country.
Because even as life came to a halt in the vast majority of the country when coronavirus hit, our farmers and ranchers never stopped working.
I don’t need to tell you that ag is the powerhouse of Montana—it drives our communities, feeds our families, and is the bedrock of our way of life.
That’s why it’s critical that Washington is working to ensure that folks in production agriculture have a solid safety net, and when that safety net isn’t enough, that you have an advocate that understands production agriculture in DC.
Because of the advocacy and feedback of Montana farmers and ranchers over the past year, on both the pandemic and the trade wars, we’ve tried to find ways to keep families on the farm and ranch.
That’s how we secured critical relief for ag producers in the 2020 CARES Act, making $407 million in direct payments to Montana farmers and ranchers who have been hit hard by the pandemic.
And when we got hard evidence that packers and other corporations weren’t playing fair, we pushed hard to make the livestock industry more equitable and transparent.
Standing alongside Montana cattle producers, I called on the Secretary of Agriculture to investigate the difference between the price of cash cattle and boxed beef and introduced bipartisan spot pricing bill with Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa to increase the proportion of transactions occurring on the cash market to 50 percent.
And I’ll continue pushing to get my New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act across the finish line to allow state-inspected processors to ship product interstate.
Unfortunately. big ag has more clout in Washington than in should have, and we’ve got our work cut out for us when it comes to supporting family farmers who put food on the table, rather than the multinational corporations that control our food supply
However, we were successful in our efforts to increase opportunities for small meat processors to decentralize meat packing capacity—securing more than $11.7 million to expand meat processing capacity in the state.
And then there’s the trade wars. While we signed a new agreement with Canada and Mexico, the end result hasn’t exactly been as intended. I’ve been working with producers to fight against Canada’s unfair wheat grading practices that have high-quality Montana grain being sold at feed prices.
We included language in the recent government funding package to address the problem, and I’ll be working to hold this Administration and the Canadians accountable until it gets fixed, so that Montana producers are able to expand trade relationships across country borders.
We won our multi-year fight to get critical relief into the hands of Eastern Montana farmers who suffered crop quality losses in 2018 and 2019 due to drought and excessive moisture, but many of these producers are still having trouble being made whole after the previous Administration dug in their heels when we got quality loss included in WHIP+. And with this new Administration, I will be working to ensure that those funds make it into the pockets of our farmers once and for all.
But the issues facing our farmers and ranchers extend far beyond financial challenges.
As suicide rates in farm country continue to climb, it’s clear that we need to act fast to address the issue of rural mental health.
We were able to get my Seeding Rural Resilience Actsigned into law as part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act in order to address this crisis. The idea for this new law came from a neighbor who has felt the devastating impact of losing a loved one due to suicide. I am proud to have worked with them to get it done.
Now, this bill while it won’t solve all the mental health issues in rural America, it will provides critical investments for the well-being of folks in farm country, and gives producers more resources to weather their storms.
As we look back on 2020 and all the challenges it had, we look forward to 2021 being a much better year with far less challenges, good trade agreements, and a pandemic that’s in our rear view mirror.
So don’t hesitate to reach out to my office if you have any ideas, feedback, or issues. I’m in public service to roll up my sleeves and help you do what you do best—feed the world.
Thank you and happy National Ag Day to all of Montana’s producers, you’re what makes our state the Last Best Place.